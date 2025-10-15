Pakistan closes in on victory over world test champion South Africa in series-opening match

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Left-arm spinner Noman Ali was leading Pakistan’s bid for victory against world test champion South Africa in the series-opening match Wednesday, taking key wickets and bowling unchanged in the morning session on Day 4.

Noman followed his six-wicket haul in the first innings with 4-69 in the second as South Africa slipped to 137-6, still needing 140 runs for victory.

Noman snared the vital wicket of Dewald Brevis, who had briefly challenged the 277-run target with run-a-ball 54.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan ended Ryan Rickelton’s long vigil just before the lunch interval when Salman Ali Agha held on to yet another low catch in the slips. Rickleton faced 145 deliveries for 45 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne was unbeaten on 3 from 15 deliveries at the break, surviving a close chance when Imam-ul-Haq couldn’t grab a catch close to wicket after Noman induced a leading edge with another sharp delivery.

Brevis had an early reprieve when Pakistan went for an lbw review on the first ball he faced from Noman, then he cut loose after scoring 15 off 23 balls.

He hoisted Noman for a straight six and two boundaries in one over before raising his half century with an edged boundary. He then lofted the left-armer for another big, straight six.

Brevis continued to chance his arms and reverse swept Noman for another four soon after completing his half century off 51 balls before he was bowled off a delivery that spun enough and clattered the stumps.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck of the third ball after South Africa resumed on 51-2. Tony de Zorzi (16), who scored a century in the first innings, was undone by a sharp incoming delivery that thudded onto his back leg.

Tristan Stubbs (2) continued to struggle on an abrasive wicket that has had plenty of assistance on offer for spinners from Day 1 before he got a leading edge off Noman and gave a chest-high catch to Agha in the slips.

Brevis and Rickelton tried to put the chase back on track with a 73-run stand off 98 balls but both fell inside the half-hour before lunch to give Pakistan clear advantage.

