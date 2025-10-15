Tributes pour in for former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, who has died at 80

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Raila Odinga, a former prime minister of Kenya, died on Wednesday in India, where he was traveling when he suffered a heart attack.

While he never became president of his East African country — he sought the presidency five times over three decades — he was a larger-than-life figure in Kenyan politics and a revered statesman in the region.

Odinga’s followers affectionately called him Baba, a Kiswahili honorific usually reserved for a beloved father figure. Here are some tributes to Odinga, who was 80.

___

“Raila Odinga was a towering figure in Kenya’s political life and a steadfast champion of democracy, good governance, and people-centered development. His decades-long commitment to justice, pluralism, and democratic reform left an indelible mark not only on Kenya but across the African continent. He inspired generations of leaders, including myself, and citizens alike through his courage, resilience, and unwavering belief in the power of dialogue and democratic institutions.” —- Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the African Union Commission

___

“He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties.” — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

___

“We have lost a father to the nation, a steadfast champion for the people, and a true son of Kenya. His legacy is not just in the political battles he fought, but in the peace he helped build. It is etched in the very fabric of our nation.” — Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who backed Odinga for president in the 2022 election

___

“We have lost a brilliant leader, a global African, a peace-loving and solution seeker, whose influence and love were not only in Kenya, but in East Africa and Africa at large. This tragedy is not just for Kenya, but for all of us.” — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu

___

“(A) towering statesman whose legacy of democracy, justice (and) public service will endure. Somalia stands in solidarity with Kenya in this moment of grief.” — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

____

“Kenya has lost one of its most formidable leaders who shaped the trajectory of our beloved country. Africa has lost a leading voice in pushing for peace, security and development. The world has lost a great leader.” — David Maraga, retired Kenyan chief justice

___

