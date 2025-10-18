New Zealand elects to field against Pakistan at Women’s Cricket World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Pakistan is still searching for its first win after losing to Bangladesh, India and Australia. It came close to beating England in its last match before rain washed it out.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh and also got a point from its weather-affected game against Sri Lanka as rain has continuously disrupted the games in Colombo.

There’s a forecast of rain later Saturday that tempted New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine to “have first crack at the track.” Lea Tahuhu came in place of Bree Illing in the only change New Zealand made from its last game.

Pakistan went unchanged from the squad that played brilliantly both with the bat and ball against England.

Pakistan: Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana (captain), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (captain), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu.

