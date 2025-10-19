England reaches semifinals after surviving India’s thrilling run chase at Women’s Cricket World Cup

INDORE, India (AP) — India stumbled from a position of strength as England held its nerve to win by four runs and secure its semifinal spot at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing a winning target of 289, tournament co-host India was on course for victory for much of its innings – Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 88, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a run-a-ball 70.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up 2-47 in eight overs, while left-arm spinner Linsey Smith bowled a tight spell – 1-40 in 10 overs, including Mandhana’s vital wicket — as England applied the brakes to pull off a stunning win.

India finished with 284-6 in 50 overs – its third straight loss in the tournament — in front of a shocked home crowd at Holkar Stadium.

This was after England opted to bat and put on 288-8 in 50 overs, thanks to Heather Knight’s 109 off 91 balls.

England joins defending champion Australia and South Africa in the semifinals with a fourth win in five games. It is unbeaten in the tournament and climbed to second. The four-time champions next play Australia on Wednesday at the same venue.

India is still fourth with four points from five games and now needs a massive turn-around in form against New Zealand (Thursday) and Bangladesh (Sunday) in its final two games at Navi Mumbai.

“Smriti’s dismissal was the turning point,” Kaur said. “We had sufficient batting to finish the game, but I don’t know how things went the other way. Credit to England – they kept bowling well and kept getting wickets.”

Co-host Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh – also at Navi Mumbai – on Monday.

India comes close

The chase didn’t get off to the best start. Pratika Rawal was caught behind for six, while Charlie Dean trapped Harleen Deol leg before wicket for 24.

Key batters Mandhana and Kaur then came together at 42-2 in 10 overs. The pair put on 125 runs off 122 balls for the third wicket and the hosts were cruising on a batting-friendly surface.

Kaur got to 50 off 54 balls, while Mandhana was content with playing an anchoring role. She reached her second consecutive 50 off 60 balls.

Sciver-Brunt got the breakthrough when Kaur was caught at short third, but India was still favorite to win.

Deepti Sharma hit 50 off 57, and put on 67 off 66 with Mandhana.

India needed 62 off the last 60 balls. Mandhana went for a big shot against Smith in the 42nd over and was caught at the boundary as the game turned.

India slipped from 234-3 to 262-6 in 33 deliveries with Sharma out caught off Sophie Ecclestone (1-58) in the 47th over.

England piled on the pressure as Amanjot Kaur (18 not out) and Sneh Rana (10 not out) were unable to finish off the chase.

Knight shines

Knight scored her third ODI hundred to lead England’s innings.

England made a good start after winning the toss with openers Tammy Beaumont (22) and Amy Jones putting on 73 runs. Jones scored 56 off 68 balls – her first half-century of the tournament.

Off-spinner Sharma accounted for both openers, before Knight took over the innings. She added 113 in almost 18 overs for the third wicket with Sciver-Brunt (38 off 49).

“I got myself in and put down the accelerator. It felt like we needed 300 on that pitch but it was frustrating to not get there in the end,” said Knight, who was player of the match. “I was desperate to put in a statement performance for my 300th and I am pleased to do that.”

Playing her 300th international game, Knight reached her 100 off 86 balls, including 14 fours and a six. She was run out in the 45th over as England lost momentum toward the end, conceding five wickets for 31 runs across 5.1 overs.

Sharma returned figures of 4-51 in 10 overs and followed up with a half-century, but it wasn’t enough on the day.

