Australia wins the toss and will bat first against India in the third one-day international

By AP News
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia won the toss Saturday and decided to bat first in the third and final one-day international against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It was the 18th consecutive loss at the toss for India in an ODI match.

Australia has already clinched the series 2-0, winning Thursday’s match in Adelaide by two wickets. Captain Marsh guided Australia to a seven-wicket victory with an unbeaten 46 in last Sunday’s rain-interrupted, series-opening match in Perth.

Australia made one change Saturday — Nathan Ellis back in the side for Xavier Bartlett. India made two — Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna were included.

India’s eight-game tour continues with a five-game T20 series starting next Wednesday. After this series, Australia will play the Ashes test series against England.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, K.L. Rahul, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

