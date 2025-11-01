Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A drone sighting temporarily suspends air travel at the Berlin airport

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Germany Airport Drone

Germany Airport Drone

Photo Icon View Photos

BERLIN (AP) — A late evening drone sighting at Berlin’s airport suspended flights for nearly two hours, according to the news agency dpa, before air travel returned to normal in the German capital on Saturday morning.

Flights were suspended between 8:08 p.m. and 9:58 p.m. local time at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the news report cited the airport.

Local police told the Tagesspiegel newspaper that a witness reported seeing a drone. Police confirmed the sighting but did not find the drone. Representatives for the airport and police did not immediately return requests for comment.

Europe is on high alert after drone intrusions into NATO’s airspace reached an unprecedented scale in September. Some European officials described the incidents as Moscow testing NATO’s response, which raised questions about how prepared the alliance is against Russia.

Last month, Munich Airport was closed twice in less than 24 hours because of drone sightings.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.