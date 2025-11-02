Verma scores 87 as India sets South Africa target of 299 in Women’s Cricket World Cup final

NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — Opener Shafali Verma scored 87 off 78 balls as India reached 298-7 in 50 overs against South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday.

Verma scored her career-best score as the Proteas were set a challenging target at the DY Patil Stadium.

India’s total is the second-highest in a World Cup final after Australia’s 356-5 against England in 2022. England holds the record chase in tournament final history – it scored 167-6 against New Zealand in 2009.

Earlier, the start of the final was delayed by two hours with no overs lost. South Africa won the toss and opted to field.

Verma led India’s innings as she hit seven fours and two sixes. She put on 104 for the first wicket with Smriti Mandhana (45).

Chloe Tryon got the breakthrough with Mandhana caught in the 18th over. Verma then added 62 more runs with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Verma 13 short of a century, and then semifinal star Rodrigues was out caught for 24. India was down to 171-3 in 29.4 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried to restore the momentum but was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 39th over. She scored only 20 runs, but shared a vital 52 runs off 56 balls with Deepti Sharma.

India was not able to get away – Nadine de Klerk then sent back Amanjot Kaur (12) with a one-handed return catch.

Sharma steadied the innings with a run-a-ball 58, including three fours and a six. It was a third half-century for Sharma in the tournament, and she put on 47 with Richa Ghosh for the sixth wicket.

Ghosh hit three fours and two sixes as India scored 69 runs in the last 10 overs. Khaka finished with 3-58 in nine overs.

Delayed start

The toss, originally scheduled for 0900 GMT, was delayed by 30 minutes, with play due to start at 0930 GMT and no loss of overs. However, there was a further delay with more rainfall and a wet outfield.

Finally, the rain relented and the toss took place just after 1100 GMT. There was no loss of overs with a two-hour stipulated extension available for the knock-out matches. Monday is also a reserve day for the final, if rain returns.

New champion

The tournament will see a new champion crowned after India beat defending champions and seven-time winners Australia by five wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.

South Africa beat four-time champions England by 125 runs in the first semi on Wednesday in Guwahati.

The Proteas are first-time finalists after they exited the tournament in 2000, 2017 and 2022 at the semifinal stage.

Both sides are unchanged from the semifinals.

India is in its third final after 2005 and 2017 and has its best chance to lift the trophy given its home advantage.

India has also won five of the last six ODIs against South Africa. Meanwhile, the head-to-head record in Women’s World Cups is 3-3.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is batter friendly with evening dew aiding the chasing side. Five of the last six World Cup finals have been won by the side batting first.

____

