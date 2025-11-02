Skip to main content
Powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Afghanistan

By AP News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake has shaken northern Afghanistan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake’s epicenter was located 22 kilometers (14 miles) west-southwest of Khulm, Afghanistan, and had a depth of 28 kms. It struck at 12:59 a.m. Monday local time, the USGS said.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Aug. 31, 2025 in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border killed more than 2,200 people. On Oct. 7, 2023, a magnitude 6.3 followed by strong aftershocks left at least 4,000 people dead, according to the Taliban government.

