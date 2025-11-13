United Arab Emirates and Iraq draw 1-1 in first leg of 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates and Iraq drew 1-1 Thursday in the first leg of their 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff in Abu Dhabi.

The teams will travel to the Iraqi port city of Basra for Tuesday’s return match in the fifth round of Asian qualifying.

The winner will then advance to FIFA’s intercontinental playoff round in March, when six teams from five confederations will compete for two spots at next summer’s expanded 48-team World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In front of a sellout crowd of 36,000 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Iraq — whose only World Cup appearance came in 1986 — took the lead after just 10 minutes.

The UAE defense failed to clear a long free kick into the area, allowing the ball to drop to Ali Al-Hamadi. The Luton forward hooked home from close range to give Iraq, coached by former Australia manager Graham Arnold, a 1-0 lead.

It lasted only eight minutes. Brazilian-born forward Luanzinho powered a header into the bottom corner to pull the UAE level as the home side chased its first World Cup appearance since 1990.

The UAE nearly grabbed a late winner in stoppage time, but Caio Lucas’ header was ruled out for offside.

