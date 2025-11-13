Osimhen strikes twice in extra time as Nigeria beats Gabon 4-1 in World Cup African qualifying

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored twice in extra time for Nigeria to beat Gabon 4-1 in their semifinal playoff in 2026 World Cup African qualifying on Thursday.

The leading scorer in the Champions League struck in each half of extra time to finish the scoring for Nigeria, which will meet Cameroon or Congo on Sunday in a playoff final. The entire playoff bracket is being played in Rabat, Morocco.

The African playoff winner advances to the six-team intercontinental playoffs in March that will send two teams to the World Cup.

Bolivia (CONMEBOL) and New Caledonia (Oceania) have already qualified for the playoffs.

The four teams in the African playoffs are the best placed runner-ups from nine groups of African qualifying. Group winners Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia — have already qualified for the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Nigeria last qualified for a World Cup tournament in 2018.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes. Akor Adams scored late for Nigeria before Mario Lemina equalized with a deflected shot in the final minute of regulation.

Substitute Chidera Ejuke restored a one-goal advantage for the Super Eagles before Osimhen took charge.

