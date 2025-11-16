India in trouble at 10-2 chasing 124 as Gill hospitalized in 1st test against South Africa

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Chasing 124 for victory, India was in trouble at 10-2 at lunch on day three of the first cricket test against South Africa.

Skipper Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck spasm whilst batting on day two, was subsequently hospitalized for observation and care later on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the BCCI said that Gill would take no further part in the test.

Effectively then, India was 10-3 needing another 114 runs for victory, with Washington Sundar (5 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (4 not out) unbeaten at lunch.

Marco Jansen struck twice in the brief seven-over session before lunch, removing both openers. Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for a four-ball duck. Then Lokesh Rahul was caught behind for one.

This was after South Africa was bowled out for 153 runs in its second innings. It added 60 vital runs to its overnight score of 93-7.

Skipper Temba Bavuma scored 55 not out off 136 balls – the only half-century of the test across both sides – as he marshalled the Proteas to a challenging fourth innings’ score.

Bavuma added 44 off 79 balls with Corbin Bosch for the eighth wicket.

This partnership frustrated India as it missed a trick in not deploying its pacers first up. Bosch scored 25 off 37 balls, with two fours and one six, adding 24 more runs Sunday.

Bavuma brought up his 50 off 122 balls, as South Africa scored 51-1 in the first hour of play.

Jasprit Bumrah finally got the breakthrough, bowling Bosch in the 48th over. Mohammed Siraj then struck twice in the 54th over to end the Proteas’ innings.

Earlier, 15 wickets fell on day two as the first test moved swiftly towards conclusion. India scored 189 runs in reply to South Africa’s first innings’ 159.

This is the first test at Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens since 2019. South Africa has not won a test in India in 15 years and it last won a test series on Indian soil in 2000-01.

The second test begins in Guwahati on November 22.

