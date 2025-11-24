South Africa takes 4 wickets in 1st session on Day 3 as India struggles in 2nd cricket test

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — South Africa took four wickets in the morning session Monday to have India in trouble at 102-4 on Day 3, still 387 runs behind in the first innings.

India lost three wickets in the second hour of play, with off-spinner Simon Harmer picked up 2-39 in 11 overs. Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen picked up a wicket each in the session.

South Africa, which posted an imposing 489 in the first innings, leads the two-test series after winning the first test in Kolkata by 30 runs. The Proteas are chasing a first test series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

India resumed Day 3 at six without loss, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Lokesh Rahul looking to bat time.

The opening pair added 65 runs off 129 balls and almost navigated the first hour before Maharaj (1-29) struck first – in the 22nd over – when he had Rahul caught at slip for 22 runs off 63 balls.

The big setback came when Harmer dismissed Jaiswal in the 33rd over with a delivery that bounced a little more than the opener expected, and Jansen took a low catch at backward point.

Jaiswal had scored 58 off 97 balls, with seven fours and a six, putting on 30 off 65 balls with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Sudharsan never appeared comfortable against spin, and was caught at midwicket two overs later playing a rash stroke to Harmer.

India was 96-3 in the 35th over, and its morning got worse an over later after surpassing triple figures.

Dhruv Jurel, batting at No. 4, fell to a short delivery again, this time for an 11-ball duck. He tried to pull Jansen but only managed to find Maharaj at mid-on as India slid from 95-1 to 102-4 in the space of 19 deliveries.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant (6 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (0 not out) were unbeaten at the first interval.

On Sunday, a maiden century from all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy helped South Africa to its big first-innings total.

