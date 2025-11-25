South Africa extends lead to 395 runs on Day 4 of 2nd test against India

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — South Africa exerted full control in the second cricket test against India, extending its lead to 395 runs after finishing the morning session on Day 4 at 107 for three.

The Proteas recovered from 77-3 with an unbeaten 30-ran stand between Tony de Zorzi, who was unbeaten on 21 off 28 balls at the first interval Tuesday, and Tristan Stubbs on 14.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets in the morning session.

On Monday, Marco Jansen took 6-48 to help South Africa take a 314-run first innings lead when India was bowled out for 201 in reply to 489.

The Proteas opted against enforcing the follow-on, instead extending their margin with a view to setting India a big target to chase.

World Test Championship winner South Africa leads the two-match series after winning the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs. The Proteas are chasing a first test series win on Indian soil since 2000-01.

The Proteas started Day 4 at 26-0 and Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton put on 59 runs for the first wicket.

The South Africans scored 40 runs in the first hour of play, with Jadeja dismissing Rickelton for 35 off 64 balls, including four fours.

India then struck twice in quick time as the top order wobbled.

Jadeja bowled Markram (29) in the 29th over and Washington Sundar then had Temba Bavuma (3) caught at leg slip.

De Zorzi then hit two fours and a six to counter the Indian bowling. Stubbs was content to stay at the wicket, facing 56 deliveries to avoid any further damage before the interval.

