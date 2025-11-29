PSG loses at Monaco and leaves door open for Marseille to go top of Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain lost at Monaco 1-0 on Saturday for its second defeat of the season, as many as all last season for the defending champion.

Japan forward Takumi Minamino scored midway through the second half.

PSG’s defeat means Marseille can move one point ahead at the top if it beats Toulouse at home later Saturday. Marseille also has a better goal difference than Champions League winner PSG.

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara was fortunate to escape with a yellow card early on for a dangerous lunge on goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, violently catching Chevalier’s right ankle after he kicked the ball.

Chevalier recovered and made a good one-handed save from Minamino’s volley later in the first half.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha, who scored a brilliant hat trick in the Champions League in midweek, was kept quiet by Monaco’s hard-working midfield.

PSG was exposed to counterattacks and Minamino made no mistake in the 69th, expertly controlling Aleksandr Golovin’s pass from the left and clipping the ball past Chevalier.

Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer was sent off in the 80th following a video review after shoving a PSG player in the back. Former midfield star Paul Pogba came off the bench for Monaco in the closing stages.

In Saturday’s other game, Paris FC faced rock-bottom Auxerre.

