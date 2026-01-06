Boulbina sends Algeria to Africa Cup quarterfinals with last-gasp extra time winner over Congo

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Adil Boulbina scored a dramatic winner in extra time for Algeria to beat Congo 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match on Tuesday.

Boulbina left fly from the edge of the penalty area to the top far corner of the goal in the 119th minute, sending the majority of fans at the scented Moulay El Hassan Stadium into wild celebrations.

Algerian journalists who celebrated in the press box were warned their accreditation would be withdrawn after their unrestrained outbursts of joy. One journalist inadvertently broke a television screen after jumping on a table.

Algeria goes on to face Nigeria in Marrakech on Saturday after the Super Eagles progressed with a 4-0 rout of Mozambique on Monday.

Defending champion Ivory Coast faced Burkina Faso in the last second-round match in Marrakech later. Egypt awaits the winner in Agadir on Sunday.

