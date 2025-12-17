Katie Chan scores first PWHL goal as Goldeneyes edge Charge 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Katie Chan scored her first PWHL goal and the Vancouver Goldeneyes edged the Ottawa Charge 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Chan, who is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond, British Columbia, swatted in a puck to give the Goldeneyes the lead 7:40 into the game.

Jenn Gardiner doubled the lead 3:36 into the second, stealing a puck in the neutral zone, sprinting in for a breakaway and pinging a shot in off the crossbar.

Kristen Campbell stopped 32 of the 33 shots she faced and for her first win in a Vancouver jersey.

Anna Shokhina scored for the Charge, shoveling a shot in from the top of the crease 14:17 into the third, while Gwyneth Philips made 27 saves.

After getting outscored 13-6 over their first three games, Vancouver has posted back-to-back wins behind solid defense and stellar goaltending.

The Charge have lost three in a row.

The victory made the Goldeneyes the first team in PWHL history to win the first three home games of their inaugural season.

Up next

Charge: Visit Seattle on Wednesday.

Goldeneyes: Host Montreal on Saturday.

