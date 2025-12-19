Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Morocco beats Jordan 3-2 after extra time to win the Arab Cup title

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Qatar Arab Cup Soccer

APTOPIX Qatar Arab Cup Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah scored twice to lead Morocco to the Arab Cup title in a 3-2 win over Jordan after extra time on Thursday.

Hamed Allah netted the equalizer in the 88th minute at Lusail Stadium and then the winner in the 100th to give Morocco a trophy ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Oussama Tannane had put Morocco ahead with a remarkable strike from behind the center line less than four minutes into the final.

Ali Olwan’s header in the 48th leveled the game at 1-1, and his penalty put Jordan ahead in the 68th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.