South Africa joins Egypt in Africa Cup knockout stage. Mohamed Salah gets a rest

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Oswin Appollis fired South Africa into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zimbabwe, while Egypt star Mohamed Salah got a rest.

The Bafana Bafana progressed in second place in Group B, behind already-qualified Egypt, which drew 0-0 with Angola in Agadir. Both final group games were played at the same time.

With his team already through, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan rested his regulars including Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Trézéguet. They’re set to return for the Pharaohs’ first knockout game, also in Agadir, against a third-place finisher from Groups A, C or D on Jan. 5.

South Africa needed a win in Marrakech to be sure of progress without relying on a favor from Egypt. But Zimbabwe twice came from behind and pushed for an equalizer late on.

Tshepang Moremi gave South Africa an early lead thanks to a deflection from Zimbabwe defender Divine Lunga taking it over the helpless goalkeeper.

Tawanda Maswanhise replied in the 19th with a brilliant individual goal, leaving defenders in his wake before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

Lyle Foster headed South Africa’s second early in the second half after a mix-up between Lunga and goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

An own-goal from Aubrey Modiba drew the Warriors level again in the 73rd to set up an exciting finale.

But they weren’t expecting Marvelous Nakamba to concede a penalty for handball instead of heading it, and Appollis duly converted the penalty in the 82nd.

South Africa awaits results in Group F as it will play the second-placed finisher from that group – Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique – on Sunday.

Later Sunday, host nation Morocco played Zambia in Group A, and Mali faced Comoros.

The Morocco players were cheered when they took their first walk out on the field before the game. Team captain Achraf Hakimi appealed for supporters to stop whistling the team on Sunday. He’s expected to play after recovering from an ankle injury.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer