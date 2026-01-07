Prime Minister Mark Carney to visit China next week as Canada pivots away from the US

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that he will visit China next week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Canada looks to reduce its reliance on the United States, which has threatened its economy and sovereignty.

It is the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister in more than eight years. Xi invited Carney to China when they met during an Asia-Pacific summit in October. The visit comes as the two countries move to restore stronger ties after years of tensions.

“We’re forging new partnerships around the world to transform our economy from one that has been reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is stronger and more resilient to global shock,” Carney said in a statement on Wednesday.

Carney will travel to China from Jan. 13 to 17. He will also attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland from Jan. 19 to 21.

Trump has been threatening Canada’s economy and sovereignty with tariffs, most offensively by claiming Canada could be “the 51st state.”

The attempt at rapprochement with China comes as Carney looks to double Canada’s non-U.S. exports in the next decade and as the free trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico is up for review this year. More than 75% percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S.

China is Canada’s second largest trading partner.

Relations between China and Canada took a nosedive in late 2018 after Canadian authorities arrested a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei as a part of its extradition agreement with the United States. China then arrested two Canadian citizens in retaliation.

More recently, relations have been shaken by Canada’s decision to levy a 100% tariff on electric vehicles, batteries and other goods from China in 2024. Canada made the move in tandem with the U.S.

Canadian canola producers, seafood exporters and pork farmers are dealing with steep Chinese tariffs in retaliation.

China has offered to remove its import taxes on some Canadian products if Canada drops the EV tariff.

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press