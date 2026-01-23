Springer’s hat trick helps West Indies avoid T20 series sweep against Afghanistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shamar Springer’s hat trick in the 19th over helped the West Indies secure a 15-run win to deny Afghanistan a T20 series sweep on Thursday.

Afghanistan, which had taken the first two matches to clinch the series, restricted the West Indies to 151-7 in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century, Afghanistan was in control before Springer’s pace and length changes dismissed Gurbaz (71 off 58), Rashid Khan and Shahidullah in the penultimate over, leaving Ramon Simmonds to defend a 19-run lead in the 20th. Afghanistan finished 136-8.

Springer, a 28-year-old allrounder who hopes to make the squad for the T20 World Cup, took 4-20 in four overs. He became the third West Indies player to take a hat trick in T20 international. The other two are Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.

Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with the captain falling just short of a half-century at 47.

The series is preparation by both teams for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting Feb. 7.

