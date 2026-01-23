Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Springer’s hat trick helps West Indies avoid T20 series sweep against Afghanistan

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shamar Springer’s hat trick in the 19th over helped the West Indies secure a 15-run win to deny Afghanistan a T20 series sweep on Thursday.

Afghanistan, which had taken the first two matches to clinch the series, restricted the West Indies to 151-7 in 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to field.

Led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s half-century, Afghanistan was in control before Springer’s pace and length changes dismissed Gurbaz (71 off 58), Rashid Khan and Shahidullah in the penultimate over, leaving Ramon Simmonds to defend a 19-run lead in the 20th. Afghanistan finished 136-8.

Springer, a 28-year-old allrounder who hopes to make the squad for the T20 World Cup, took 4-20 in four overs. He became the third West Indies player to take a hat trick in T20 international. The other two are Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd.

Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with the captain falling just short of a half-century at 47.

The series is preparation by both teams for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starting Feb. 7.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.