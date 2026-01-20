Skip to main content
In their words: What France’s Macron and head of NATO wrote to Trump

By AP News
PARIS (AP) — Here, verbatim, are text messages that U.S. President Donald Trump received from French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of NATO, Mark Rutte, and which he published on Tuesday:

Macron:

“From président Macron to President Trump My friend, We are totally in line on Syria We can do great things on Iran I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us Emmanuel”

Rutte:

“Mr. President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you. Yours, Mark”

