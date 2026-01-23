Skip to main content
Nurse scores twice against her former Toronto teammates, Goldeneyes beat Sceptres 5-0

By AP News
PWHL Sceptres Goldeneyes Hockey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored twice against her former Toronto teammates and the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Sceptres 5-0 on Thursday night.

Former Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell made 24 saves, and Izzy Daniel, Tereza Vanisova and Abby Boreen also scored.

laine Chuli stopped 23 shots for Toronto, which beat Vancouver 2-1 in overtime at home Saturday.

The game attracted a crowd of 14,006 fans at Pacific Coliseum.

Sceptres: At Montreal on Wednesday night.

Goldeneyes: Play Seattle on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver.

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

