Nurse scores twice against her former Toronto teammates, Goldeneyes beat Sceptres 5-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sarah Nurse scored twice against her former Toronto teammates and the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Sceptres 5-0 on Thursday night.

Former Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell made 24 saves, and Izzy Daniel, Tereza Vanisova and Abby Boreen also scored.

laine Chuli stopped 23 shots for Toronto, which beat Vancouver 2-1 in overtime at home Saturday.

The game attracted a crowd of 14,006 fans at Pacific Coliseum.

Up next

Sceptres: At Montreal on Wednesday night.

Goldeneyes: Play Seattle on Sunday at Ball Arena in Denver.

