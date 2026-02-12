Emily Clark scores 2, Canada closes the preliminary round with 5-0 win over Finland at the Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Emily Clark scored twice, Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 17 shots and Canada secured second-place in Group A with a 5-0 win over Finland in women’s hockey on Thursday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Canada played without injured captain Marie-Philip Poulin for a second straight outing, and bounced back from its worst loss and first shutout loss in Olympic play in getting beaten 5-0 by the United States on Tuesday.

Poulin sustained a lower-body injury in a 5-1 win over Czechia on Monday. She skated for the first time on Thursday, and is anticipated to return during the knockout stage.

The game against Finland closed preliminary round play after being postponed by a week because of the Finns’ roster being depleted by a stomach virus.

The outcome settled the quarterfinal matchups, with Group A’s top-seeded and tournament-favored Americans facing host nation Italy on Friday. Italy went 2-2 and clinched Group B’s third and final playoff seed.

Canada will open the quarterfinals on Saturday against Germany. Czechia will face Group B winner Sweden.

Finland finished fourth in Group A and will play fifth-place Switzerland. Finland was blanked in each of its three losses and its only preliminary round win was a 3-1 victory over the Swiss.

Kristin O’Neill had a goal and assist. Jennifer Gardiner and Daryl Watts also scored for Canada.

___

AP Olympic coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics