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Tyson Fury beats Mariusz Wach in Thailand, awaits Anthony Joshua

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By AP News
Thailand Boxing Fury Wach

Thailand Boxing Fury Wach

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PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — Tyson Fury got his tune-up fight out of the way. Now it’s Anthony Joshua’s turn.

The British heavyweight earned a comfortable victory when 46-year-old Mariusz Wach didn’t get off his stool after the seventh round in a non-televised bout in Thailand, where the self-described “Gypsy King” has been training.

The 37-year-old former world champion came out of retirement in January and beat Arslanbek Makhmudov in April to pave the way for a long-anticipated all-British showdown with Joshua.

Joshua, himself a former heavyweight champion, also is on the comeback trail after being involved in a car crash in Nigeria in December that killed two of his friends and saw him sustain minor injuries.

The 36-year-old Joshua will fight Kristian Prenga on Saturday in Saudi Arabia in what’s also being viewed as a tune-up ahead of a bout with Fury.

In April, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter at Matchroom, wrote on social media: “Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on!” No date or location has been confirmed, however.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

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