Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
67.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Macron orders protections for infrastructure, citing a growing Russian threat

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
France Politics

France Politics

Photo Icon View Photo

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he had asked his government to prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure, including sensitive defense industry sites, against drone attacks and cyberattacks amid what he described as an intensifying Russian hybrid threat.

“In recent weeks, the threat — particularly the Russian hybrid threat — facing Europeans and France has intensified,” Macron told reporters at the Elysee Palace after meeting political party leaders.

Macron specifically cited drone attacks and cyberattacks against critical infrastructure. The European Union describes Russian hybrid activities as including sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation and interference in democratic processes.

Macron warned that the attacks would not go unanswered and accused Moscow of trying to intimidate Europeans into weakening their support for Ukraine.

“We are not intimidated,” he said, arguing that Europe’s present and future security was at stake in Ukraine.

Macron also said he would convene a Group of Seven meeting in the coming weeks to coordinate the response to the energy crisis.

He linked surging energy prices to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron acknowledged the strain of rising energy costs on households, saying, “The situation is very difficult and distressing for many families.”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.