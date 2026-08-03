West Indies bowled out for 344 in 2nd test against Pakistan

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — The West Indies batters frustrated Pakistan before the home team was bowled out for 344 on the stroke of lunch on Day 2 of the second and final test on Tuesday.

Justin Greaves top-scored with 73 and captain Roston Chase made a defiant 70 as West Indies achieved a creditable total on a wicket already showing plenty of assistance to the slow bowlers.

Off-break bowler Sajid Khan took 4-85 while left-arm spinner Ali Usman, playing in his second test, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah claimed two wickets apiece.

Resuming on 239-5 in the first innings, Chase and Justin Greaves extended their sixth-wicket stand to 96.

Usman then struck immediately, after captain Babar Azam had given him the second new ball, as the in-form Greaves was caught at point.

Kemar Roach should have been lbw without scoring, but Pakistan didn’t go for the television review despite replays showing Usman’s ball could have hit leg stump.

Chase went on to complete his half-century before he was undone by debutant fast bowler Shah, who nipped one back to bowl him.

Khan then took the last three wickets.

West Indies leads the two-match series after a 90-run victory in the first test.

__

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket