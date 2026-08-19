Robinson strikes off first ball of series for England vs Pakistan before 2-hour rain delay

LEEDS, England (AP) — Joe Root’s second stint as England test captain began with a first-ball wicket from Ollie Robinson as the pace bowler reduced Pakistan to 23-2 before rain forced an early lunch on Day 1 of the first test on Wednesday.

Robinson, selected in England’s four-pronged pace attack in overcast conditions at Headingley, got a delivery to seam in and trap Azan Awais lbw off the first ball of the series. Awais reviewed but the decision stood.

It was the first time in England that a wicket has fallen to the first delivery of a test series.

Finding perfect line and length, Robinson then trapped fit-again Shan Masood (5) lbw right in front of his stumps to leave Pakistan on 6-2 as dark clouds began to form.

Root, back as skipper at the start of a post-Bazball era with captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum no longer involved, wasted two reviews before heavy rain arrived 50 minutes into the session.

Lunch was taken at 12:30 p.m. local time, with just 9.4 overs having been bowled, and the rain delay lasted nearly two hours before play restarted.

Robinson had figures of 2-12 off five overs and the batters in the middle were Imam-ul-Haq (5) and Abdullah Shafique (12).

Root won the toss and opted to bowl first in helpful conditions for his attack. The forecast was for some rain and sunshine later Thursday.

Both teams have been in underwhelming test form, with England winning just two of its last 10 matches and Pakistan two of its last seven.

Pakistan hasn’t won a test series in England since 1996.

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