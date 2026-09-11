Putin holds talks with Modi in India ahead of BRICS summit of 11 nations

NEW DELHI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday as the two countries seek to strengthen ties ahead of a weekend summit of the BRICS nations.

Modi and Putin discussed cooperation in political, economic, defense, energy and other sectors. They also spoke about India-Russia engagement in BRICS and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including conflicts in the Middle East, India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Their meeting came ahead of the BRICS summit on Saturday and Sunday, which will bring together leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The grouping faces a test of its unity during the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as rising tensions between the United States and China.

BRICS, chaired by India this year, is a grouping of major emerging markets and developing countries. The group’s acronym comes from the names of its founding members in 2006, Brazil, Russia, India and China, as well as South Africa, which joined soon after. It has expanded since and now 11 member countries representing about half the world’s population.

Putin’s visit highlights a challenge for India.

India has maintained close defense and economic ties with Russia for decades. New Delhi has called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine while maintaining relations with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

India has declined to join Western efforts to isolate Moscow over the war. At the same time, New Delhi is pursuing major trade and investment agreements with the U.S. and Europe.

Modi on Friday reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward between Russia and Ukraine and said India was ready to assist in peace efforts, the ministry said.

Russia also remains a key supplier of military equipment to India, although New Delhi has sought to diversify its defense purchases. India has also sharply increased imports of discounted Russian oil since the invasion, making energy another pillar of the relationship and helping cushion the impact of the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war.

Putin last visited India in December 2025, but earlier this month he met Modi in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Modi was scheduled to meet the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian later Friday.

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Associated Press