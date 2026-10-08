Afghan women facing arrest for wearing makeup and alleged dress code violations, UN says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have arrested or detained dozens of women in recent months for alleged violations of dress codes and restrictions on appearing in public without a male guardian, the United Nations mission in the country said Thursday.

At least 52 women and one girl were arrested or detained in Kabul and the western city of Herat between July and September, the mission, known as UNAMA, said. Alleged violations included wearing colorful scarves or makeup, leaving hair visible or not wearing a chador, an all-enveloping cloak-like garment.

UNAMA said it was “gravely concerned” about the arrests, detentions and threats of arrest.

“The number of cases may be significantly higher due to underreporting linked to protection concerns and stigma,” it said, adding it was “also alarmed by incidents involving verbal abuse, beatings and threats against women, including female shopkeepers.”

The Taliban government did not immediately respond to the statement.

In June, Afghan authorities opened fire on a rare protest in Herat over arrests and detentions of women for alleged dress code violations. At least one person was killed and several were wounded at the time, according to witnesses and the U.N. mission.

Since seizing power in 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban government has imposed rules based on a strict interpretation of Islamic, or Shariah, law. Dissent is not tolerated, and protests against government decisions are illegal.

The rules include severe restrictions on women and girls, including a ban on education beyond primary school and limits on what women can wear and where they can go.

Women must wear full hijab in public, including a headscarf, a long robe covering the body and a face covering. The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice enforces the rules.