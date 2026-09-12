Defending champion Fiji beats Canada to advance to rugby’s Pacific Nations Cup final

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Two-time defending champion Fiji scored three tries in the first 23 minutes and continued its domination to defeat Canada 45-29 in a Pacific Nations Cup rugby semifinal on Saturday.

Kitione Salawa scored in the first 30 seconds and Frank Lomani and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula added later first-half tries, with Armstrong-Ravula also converting two of the tries. Fiji led 26-17 at halftime.

Canada was beaten 57-12 by Japan last weekend and head coach Stephen Meehan made 10 changes to his squad, to no avail against a strong Fijian side.

Japan will play the United States in the second match of the semifinal doubleheader at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka later Saturday. Japan has won nine of its last 10 matches against the U.S.

This year’s tournament features a condensed four-team format with the semifinal winners progressing to next Saturday’s final, and the losers playing a match for third place.

Both matches will be played at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

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