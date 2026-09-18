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England routs Sri Lanka by 6 wickets to seal T20 series victory

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By AP News
England Sri Lanka T20 Cricket

England Sri Lanka T20 Cricket

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CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Tom Banton scored an unbeaten 52 from 24 balls as England routed Sri Lanka by six wickets to clinch their T20 international series with a match to spare Thursday.

The hosts easily chased down Sri Lanka’s 145-9, reaching the mark in 12.1 overs two days after a 119-run victory in Southampton.

The visitors struggled after a start that saw them reach 56 without loss in the powerplay. England’s Liam Dawson picked 3-32.

The final match of the series will be played Saturday at Old Trafford.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

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