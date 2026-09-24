Croatian court approves extradition of Nord Stream blast suspect to Germany

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian court has approved the extradition of a Ukrainian man who is wanted in Germany in connection with the 2022 undersea explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, state media said Thursday.

The report from HRT Television quoted the suspect’s lawyer Ljubo Pavaskovic as saying that he will appeal the Sept. 18 ruling. It was not immediately clear when the man could be handed over to Germany.

He was arrested on a European warrant in the northern Croatian town of Pula in August.

German prosecutors have said that the suspect was a “trained scuba diver” who, along with others, “planted explosives” on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm.

The undersea explosions on Sept. 26, 2022, damaged the pipelines, which had been built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The damage added to tensions over the Russia-Ukraine war as European countries moved to wean themselves off Russian energy sources after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

The German prosecutor’s office identified the suspect only as Vladimir Z. A spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that it was the same man who was arrested in Poland last year, but was later released when a Polish court refused to extradite him to Germany. Polish authorities identified him as Volodymyr Zhuravlov.

In July, German federal prosecutors filed charges against a former Ukrainian army officer in connection with the same explosions.

Serhii K. was detained in August 2025 in an Italian village, where officers raided a bungalow he was staying at with his family. He was extradited to Germany in November.

The suspects allegedly used a yacht rented from a German company using forged IDs and intermediaries and set off from the German port of Rostock.

The explosions ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which was Russia’s main natural gas supply route to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies in August 2022. They also damaged Nord Stream 2, which never entered service because Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia’s all-out invasion.