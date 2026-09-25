Klopp all smiles after Germany debut, Haaland keeps scoring in Nations League

BERLIN (AP) — Germany began a new era under Jürgen Klopp, Erling Haaland scored two goals for Norway, and Cristiano Ronaldo was still playing for Portugal in the Nations League on Thursday.

Klopp was all smiles in Amsterdam despite Cody Gakpo’s late equalizer for the Netherlands to draw 1-1 with Germany. Ruben van Bommel produced a brilliant cross that Gakpo met with a flying volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

“Wow!” Klopp said of the goal. He wore the same Germany cap with the words “One of 83 million,” referring to the country’s population, that he wore for his squad announcement. He said at the time he wanted to “reclaim the flag” that had been co-opted by the far right.

The Netherlands was also making a fresh start under new coach Xavi Hernández, but it was a bruising game that always seemed capable of boiling over between two old rivals determined to arrest their slides from past heights.

“There were two teams, two very good football teams, in the same situation. Both wanted to prove that things aren’t quite as bad as they’re currently perceived to be. And that showed in the match,” Klopp told broadcaster RTL.

Dutch players were unhappy when Felix Nmecha broke the deadlock in the 32nd because the Germans kept playing despite an injury to Brian Brobbey, who had to go off with what looked like a hamstring injury. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk raised his finger and exchanged angry words with Jonathan Tah as the German celebrations prompted scuffles, whistles from the fans, and plastic cups thrown on the field.

There were more scuffles in the second half, especially after a bad challenge by Germany’s Nadiem Amiri on Denzel Dumfries, who was able to continue. Dumfries later clashed with Germany captain Joshua Kimmich.

Amiri was only playing because Jamal Musiala suffered a thigh problem in the warmup. Kai Havertz also went off early after clutching the back of his left thigh.

In the other group game, Tasos Douvikas scored a last-second winner for Greece 2-1 in Serbia.

Haaland stars again

Haaland scored twice for Norway to beat Denmark 3-2 in Oslo to take his tally to 64 goals in 56 appearances for the country.

In the same group, the 41-year-old Ronaldo played 67 minutes for Portugal in a 1-0 win over Wales that gave new coach Jorge Jesus a successful start.

Jesus’ decision to pair João Félix with the veteran star in attack paid off as the 26-year-old Félix’s early strike from outside the penalty area was enough to decide the result.

Israel forward sent off

Israel’s Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off after taking his celebrations too far for the referee when he equalized against Austria in Linz. The Colorado Rapids forward pulled out a corner flag and appeared to make a firing gesture, though it was unclear if it was simulating a pool cue or a gun. He was promptly shown a second yellow card, just four minutes after his first.

Phillipp Mwene and Saša Kalajdžić scored in the final minutes for Austria to win 3-1.

In the other group game, Vedat Muriqi scored late for Kosovo to beat Ireland 1-0 in Pristina.

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By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer