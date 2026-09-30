Why Malaysia is hosting F1’s relocated Bahrain Grand Prix, with rain and haze likely

The ‘Bahrain Grand Prix In Malaysia’ is one of the stranger names for a race in Formula 1 history.

The Iran war, forest fires and thunderstorms are all talking points this week as F1 gears up for a Bahrain GP held 3,750 miles (6,000 kilometers) away from its nominal host nation.

The last time F1 raced at the Sepang circuit in 2017, 12 of the 22 drivers on this year’s grid had yet to make their F1 debuts. Current standings leader Kimi Antonelli had just turned 11.

How Bahrain GP ended up in Malaysia

F1 was originally meant to race in Bahrain back in March but that race and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were called off as Iran struck both countries in its response to U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

Losing two races in lucrative Middle East markets was a financial hit to F1 and its teams, and adding a replacement event in Malaysia was meant to offset that impact. Keeping the Bahrain GP name followed extensive talks involving the governments of both countries.

Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said the decision to move the race was a sign of his country’s “commitment to, and passion for (F1).”

Bahrain was already making its mark on the event Wednesday with Bahraini food and brands on offer, and 561 marshals and other race officials making the journey from Bahrain to Malaysia. As usual at the Bahrain GP, the top three drivers will celebrate on the podium with bottles of fragrant, non-alcoholic rosewater, not Champagne.

The race slots in between the Azerbaijan GP and next week’s race in nearby Singapore.

Using another country’s brand done before

Bahrain is reviving an old F1 tradition by joining Switzerland, San Marino and Luxembourg as countries which were the official hosts of F1 races actually taking place elsewhere.

In those earlier cases from the 1980s and 1990s, F1 wanted a country like France, Italy or Germany to get a second race but had to work around a rule limiting each country to one event.

With security concerns persisting ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix in November and the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December, F1 has considered a fallback option in Europe, with Italy’s Imola circuit as the favorite. F1 could potentially keep the branding of a Middle East race for that, too.

Rain is forecast and a wet Sepang can thrill

When it rains at Sepang it pours.

During the Malaysian Grand Prix’s previous run from 1999-2017, the track became notorious for sudden downpours which made for thrilling races and some unexpected results.

Rain and even thunderstorms are possible this weekend, setting up what would be the first wet race since a major regulation change for 2026. The closest F1 has come to it since then was the Dutch Grand Prix where rain arrived just as drivers finished the sprint race.

Air pollution haze affects the view

Even if it stays dry, visibility may not be great for drivers and fans because air pollution has been making for a hazy view. F1 says it’s monitoring the issue and isn’t concerned.

“There is absolutely no risk to the event and the conditions where the event is taking place are not at any level of concern,” F1 said on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s haze crisis is being driven largely by forest and peat fires in neighboring Indonesia, made worse by the dry weather.

Authorities are monitoring air quality and hotspots, with the government conducting cloud seeding when conditions permit to alleviate the situation. High pollution levels can cause breathing problems, and eye or throat irritation especially for vulnerable people.

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By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer