Attacks on Riyadh’s international airport killed 3 Saudi citizens, and other Mideast developments

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Saudi Arabia’s aviation authorities said Friday that attacks targeting the international airport in Riyadh and an aircraft there the previous day killed three Saudi citizens.

A U.N. human rights chief who chaired an investigation that determined Israel had committed genocide in Gaza won the Nobel Peace Prize and residents of Yemen’s capital reported explosions.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Thursday’s attack on the Riyadh airport killed 3 people

The attack on an airport in the Saudi capital and an aircraft there killed three Saudi nationals and injured other people on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

Friday’s statement from the authority did not identify those responsible for the attack, though Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen have claimed they targeted the airport with a ballistic missile.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the two strikes targeted the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Saudia Airlines aircraft.

Several people were injured, some seriously, and were transferred to a hospital for treatment, said the authority, adding that the attacks also caused material damage. It did not specify the types of weapons used or those responsible.

The authority said it was coordinating with security agencies to assess the damage and take measures to ensure the safety of passengers and workers.

Several countries condemned the attacks, including Pakistan and Kuwait.

Residents in Yemen’s capital report explosions

In Sanaa, the rebel-held capital of Yemen, residents heard heavy explosions overnight and into Friday as intense fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces resumed.

In the downtown, witnesses said they heard explosions, but the origin wasn’t clear.

The strikes were so powerful their house shook and it felt as if the entire structure was collapsing on top of them, one Sanaa resident told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in fear of reprisals.

Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, said on X that two of the overnight strikes on Sanaa injured six people, including a child.

The Houthis’ military spokesman, Brig. Gen Yahya Saree, claimed Thursday that airstrikes launched from bases in Saudi Arabia targeted multiple rebel-held areas for 24 hours, including in Sanaa and the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, Lahj, Ibb and al-Baydaa.

He did not provide any evidence for the claim and the AP couldn’t independently verify Saree’s claims.

— By Fatma Khaled

A former UN human rights chief wins Nobel Peace Prize

The South African-born jurist and former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay, who is currently an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law.

Pillay chaired the Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, which was created by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council. The commission a year ago concluded Israel was responsible for genocide in Gaza, with a specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

Her win is sure to be seen as a high-profile rebuke to U.S. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have both rejected the findings led by her commission.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry slammed the award and said on X: “If there were an award for lies, hatred, and blood libels, Navi Pillay wouldn’t just be a contender. She’d be a frontrunner.”

It added that the Nobel prize “isn’t a recognition of justice. It’s the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”

Iranian president calls for increased cooperation

Speaking Friday at a regional summit in Turkmenistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for deeper regional cooperation and said countries should strengthen their resilience against war, crises and external pressure while avoiding competition aimed at excluding one another.

Regional states should build networks for producing, transmitting and exchanging oil, gas, electricity and renewable energy rather than seeking to eliminate competitors from energy markets, he said.

“Our region, more than ever, needs resilience against war, crises, external pressure and disruptions to economic and communication routes,” Pezeshkian said. “Success in this path, more than anything else, requires linking the region’s capacities together.”

Pakistan’s national carrier suspends flights to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines suspended flights to Riyadh over the evolving situation in the Middle East, an airline spokesman said Friday.

Abdullah Hafeez told the AP that the airline apologized for the inconvenience. He said an update would be provided after assessing the situation on the ground.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press