Renshaw’s century helps Australia recover to 277-8 at lunch on Day 2 against South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Matt Renshaw dug deep to score a second test hundred and help Australia reach 277-8 at lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test against South Africa on Saturday.

Renshaw was 102 not out off 218 balls, including 10 fours, with Nathan Lyon (7 not out) for company, after 96 overs.

Day 1 had finished 24.4 overs early due to bad light with Australia struggling at 187-6. Renshaw was unbeaten on 46 overnight and completed his half-century Saturday morning, coming off 117 balls.

Pat Cummins was 33 not out overnight and he could only add 10 runs before he was caught at slip off Wiaan Mulder. The duo added 86 runs for the seventh wicket to rescue Australia’s floundering innings.

Mulder picked another two wickets in the morning session for figures of 4-51. Marco Jansen (2-49) and Anrich Nortje (2-71) shared the other four wickets.

Mulder then bowled Mitchell Starc for 6.

Renshaw added 47 off 87 balls for the ninth wicket with Lyon, who only contributed seven runs until lunch.

He hit another six fours, while holding one end together, en route to his second test hundred off 204 balls.

Renshaw’s previous test hundred was in 2017 against Pakistan — 184 in Sydney.

On Friday, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat before crashing to 84-4 and 124-6 on either side of lunch.

South Africa is the reigning world test champion, having beaten Australia in the 2025 final. It is Australia’s first trip to the country since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

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