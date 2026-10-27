England hopes dashed as Sri Lanka thumps Pakistan to reach tri-series final

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A rejuvenated Sri Lanka routed Pakistan by eight wickets on Tuesday to end England’s hopes of reaching the ODI tri-series cricket final.

Fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka grabbed a career-best 5-34 as Pakistan was skittled for 110 after captain Kusal Mendis had won the toss and elected to field.

It was Pakistan’s second-lowest ODI total at home, after its 75 all out against Sri Lanka in Lahore in 2009.

Sri Lanka, which chased down the second-highest target in ODI history of 430 against England in Rawalpindi, then made 114-2 in 18.1 overs before the floodlight towers were fully switched on at the Gaddafi Stadium for the day-night game.

Pakistan had already qualified for the final after beating England twice, including an epic one-wicket win on Sunday, and handing Sri Lanka a 37-run defeat in the opening game of the tournament.

Pakistan rounded off the league stage with six points from three wins while Sri Lanka, which has four points, will tune up for Saturday’s final by playing England on Thursday.

England needed Pakistan to win on Tuesday to have a chance of making the final.

Pakistan top-order struggle continues

Pakistan’s struggle in the top-order continued with four of the leading five batters falling for single digits. Left-handed opener Maaz Sadaqat was drafted in for Saim Ayub, who had made a run of poor scores.

Fakhar Zaman continued his lean patch when he offered a tame catch at point off Madushanka’s short-pitched delivery.

Sadaqat fell lbw to Asitha Fernando’s yorker and wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig chipped an easy catch to short cover off Madushanka as Pakistan slipped to 46-3.

Babar Azam (29) again failed to capitalize on a good start, burning a review when he was plumb lbw to Eshan Malinga’s perfect inswinger.

Pakistan’s Sunday hero Shadab Khan, whose unbeaten 113 earned the astonishing victory over England, lasted five balls as he tried to sweep Sahan Arachchige and gloved an easy catch to Mendis behind the wicket.

Then, the re-introduction of Madushanka saw the left-arm paceman take three more wickets as Pakistan was bowled out in 25.3 overs.

“Unfortunately, for the last three or four games we are collapsing at the top order,” captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said. “We have three days now and we can practice. We will come back in the final and bat stronger. We need to forget this game quickly and take the positives from the previous games.”

Mendis leads run chase

Kamindu Mendis hit an unbeaten 62 off 60 balls for Sri Lanka after being dropped by the wicketkeeper before he had scored. Also, on 44, he successfully overturned an lbw ruling on review.

The left-handed batter, who hit eight fours and two sixes, reached his half century following a pull for six after substitute fielder Ghazi Ghori had touched the boundary with his foot while completing a catch.

Avishka Fernando drilled Afridi for a straight boundary before he was caught off Afridi for 16 at mid-wicket from a mistimed pull shot.

Kusal Mendis was bowled in bizarre fashion for 8. He tried to defend against left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas but the ball deflected onto the stumps after hitting the back of his bat.

Pavan Rathnayake, who scored a century in Rawalpindi during Sri Lanka’s memorable win, made 23 not out and together with Mendis eased his side to victory with a 52-run unbroken stand.

“We bowled really well in the powerplay,” captain Mendis said. “Our fast bowling coach is happy … there are some areas in which we still need to improve. Maybe we will make a couple of changes in the next match.”

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