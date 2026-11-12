London court finds 2 Iranian men guilty of spying for Tehran

LONDON (AP) — Two Iranian men who spied on journalists working for a Persian-language broadcaster in London were found guilty Thursday of spying for Tehran.

Following a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court in south London, Mostafa Sepahvand, 41 and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, were convicted of engaging in conduct likely to assist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC was outlawed by the U.K. in July under new powers to counteract state threats, with penalties of up to 14 years in prison for anyone convicted of supporting or assisting the organization.

A third defendant, Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, was acquitted on all charges.

“This was a calculated operation to spy on those critical of the Iranian regime,” said Frank Ferguson, chief prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter-terrorism division.

He said the pair were promised rewards to send intelligence back to Iran, while Sepahvand was willing to go beyond surveillance to commit serious violence against their targets.

These included journalists for Iran International, Mojtaba Pourmohsen and Kambiz Hosseini, and a founder member of UK Lawyers for Israel, Jonathan Turner. Iran International is banned by the government in Tehran.

London’s Metropolitan Police said this was the fourth case in recent years involving direct threat to Iran International journalists and that it is “working hard to keep them safe.”

“The threat from hostile states to the U.K. is increasing and Iran continues to adapt its approach to using ‘proxies’,” said Vicki Evans, Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Met.

“We have seen examples of people who fly into the country to carry out criminal activity and then leave shortly afterwards, to using British nationals or, in this case, Iranian nationals with settled immigration status,” she added.

Most recently, Iran has been linked with a plot against a U.S.-run military air base in England.

Sepahvand and Manesh were accused of visiting addresses linked to their targets, taking photos and videos, and using platforms such as ChatGPT to research them online.

“Thankfully, the defendants were stopped before any attack could take place,” prosecutor Ferguson said.

The pair will be sentenced at London’s Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, on Dec. 17.