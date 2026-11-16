Cargo ship sinks off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Somali-flagged cargo ship has sunk on Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on Monday, the transport ministry said.

All 12 crew members on board — eight Turkish citizens and four Azerbaijani nationals — were saved in the rescue operation that involved four ships, two from Bulgaria, one from Romania and one from Turkey.

The vessel’s crew sent a distress call at 9:15 a.m. that the ship was sinking approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The BETUL 8 was sailing from the Romanian port of Tulcea to Egypt, carrying three tons of bulk wheat, according to the ministry.

There was no immediate information whether the cause of the incident was the result of a drone strike, like the several deadly drone attacks against merchant ships off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania in recent weeks, that were widely blamed by analysts and political leaders on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Last week, drones struck four additional vessels near the Romanian port of Sulina. Two of the ships caught fire, although no injuries were reported.