Florian Wirtz scored twice and Germany booked its place in the Nations League quarterfinals by routing the Netherlands 5-0 in Berlin on Monday.

More importantly, it was confirmation of the German team’s renaissance under new coach Jürgen Klopp, whose appointment ushered in new optimism around his young team with progress evident over his six games in charge.

Nico Schlotterbeck was the oldest goal-scorer at 26, Wirtz is still just 23, the 24-year-old Derry Scherhant broke the deadlock, and Brajan Gruda, 22, set up two goals and scored one on what was just his second appearance for Germany. He also scored on his debut in Friday’s 3-1 win in Serbia.

Klopp clearly enjoyed each of the goals but he praised the players’ work rate as key.

“Everyone who was here today is going home with a smile, and won’t be questioning the German national team for the next three or four months. That’s a good thing,” Klopp said, referring to the previous negativity around the side.

“When you think of the German team, yo, this could develop into something, and that’s good.”

It was the Germany men’s last game with Adidas gear before Nike takes over.

Substitute Giorgos Masouras’ 69th-minute strike was enough for Greece to beat Serbia 1-0 at home in the other group game, but it was not enough for progress as Germany and the Netherlands both look forward to Friday’s quarterfinal draw. All three three teams finished with 11 points.

Germany flying

Local favorite Scherhant twice hit the post before opening the scoring with a brilliant strike before the break, cutting inside to elude Dutch captain Denzel Dumfries and then shooting inside the top right corner. Bart Verbruggen got his fingers to the ball but couldn’t prevent its progress.

Scherhant, who used to score such goals in the same stadium for Hertha Berlin, pointed to the ground to indicate he was home again.

“You couldn’t have imagined it going any better,” said Scherhant, who now plays for Freiburg.

Wirtz’s goal, on the hour mark, was arguably better, winning the ball back from Dumfries after an attack broke down, feigning with his right foot to set up his left and then unleashing the ball in off the left post from outside the penalty area.

Schlotterbeck sealed the result five minutes later with a low header to Gruda’s free kick, and Wirtz volleyed in his second in the 71st after Gruda was left free on the right. It prompted some Dutch fans to head for the exits.

Gruda got Germany’s fifth in the 77th, prompting furious Dutch goalkeeper Verbruggen to call a team meeting to remonstrate with his teammates. By then it was too late.

Switzerland signs off with win

Switzerland was already assured of promotion to League A as the Group B1 winner before enjoying a 4-0 win over Scotland in St. Gallen.

Lewis Ferguson’s own goal ended the visitors’ fine start in the 22nd minute. The Scotland midfielder was attempting to cut out Zachary Athekame’s cross but only prodded it into his own net.

Winsley Boteli and Alvyn Sanches scored their first goals for Switzerland after the break, and Zeki Amdouni completed the rout late.

Slovenia defeated North Macedonia 3-0 away in the other group game.

Also, there were wins for the Faeroe Islands over Moldova, Estonia over Bulgaria, Lithuania over Liechtenstein, and Iceland over Luxembourg; Kazakhstan and Slovakia drew 2-2, and Gibraltar drew with Malta 1-1.

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By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer