SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Thursday that she and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks and agreed to keep communicating in the first such encounter between the two countries’ leaders in seven years.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, she said she raised the issue of Moscow’s treatment of Japanese businesses in Russia and urged Putin to release a Japanese journalist detained for alleged spying during their meeting late Wednesday in Shenzhen, China.

“We reached an agreement to maintain communication at various levels, including direct contact between the president and myself,” Takaichi said.

Japan’s ties with Russia have long been strained by a territorial dispute dating back decades.

Japan lodged a protest with Russia in October over the arrest of a Japanese journalist working for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper on suspicion of spying, demanding that Moscow provide an explanation, consular access and humane treatment.

Moscow recently seized control of some local subsidiaries of Japan Tobacco, the largest cigarette maker in Russia, and the company reported it expects a 724 billion yen ($4.5 billion) loss for this year due to the takeover.

Earlier, Japan Tobacco had forecast a 662 billion yen profit for the financial year ending Dec. 31. The company said it has not given up legal ownership of the Russia-based subsidiaries or withdrawn from operating in Russia.

Tensions rose in August after Putin visited Iturup, one of four Russian-controlled islands off Japan’s northern coast that Tokyo also claims. Earlier this month, Tokyo protested after two Russian aircraft briefly violated Japanese airspace off southwestern Japan.

The last bilateral in-person talks between Japanese and Russian leaders were held between then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Putin in September 2019, during the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Putin is attending the annual APEC summit for the first time in nine years. He, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump held a summit meeting Thursday after the APEC gathering, an event that seems to underscore Japan’s diminished role as a global power.

Takaichi herself was given a very minimal reception on her arrival in Shenzhen, provoking speculation over a deliberate snub by her hosts.

When asked, Takaichi said she did not believe the summit between Xi, Trump and Putin would undermine Japan’s interests.

“We have been maintaining close communication with the United States and other allies while carefully monitoring the impact on the international situation and we will continue to respond appropriately,” Takaichi said. “We do not believe that Japan’s interests will be compromised.”

She did not elaborate on efforts to repair damage to Japan’s ties with China following remarks she made nearly a year ago about Taiwan.

“China is an important neighbor. Given the various issues and challenges that exist between Japan and China, I believe it is essential to engage in dialogue and maintain communication,” she said.

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Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. Associated Press journalist Haruka Nuga in Tokyo contributed to this report.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press