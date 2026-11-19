KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A third Ukrainian aerial attack in four days on the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia to illegally annexed Crimea halted rail traffic across the span, a Russian official said Thursday, after earlier strikes shut down the road section of the landmark that is a symbol of Moscow’s invasion.

Train traffic across the bridge stopped after the overnight strike while authorities assessed the damage, but it was to be restored starting from around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Thursday, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said.

The Ukrainian strikes seemed calculated to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met in China with President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as to demonstrate that Kyiv still holds cards in the war and to undermine Russia’s argument that its victory is inevitable.

The attack came hours before the start of talks in Berlin between U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside more than 40 European leaders who are supporting Ukraine’s war effort and fear being sidelined by Trump’s direct talks with Putin.

Putin acknowledges the damage and vows to strike back

“We will respond to these attacks, and I want everyone to be clear about that,” Putin told reporters in Shenzhen, China.

He insisted the bridge is a civilian asset, adding that he had ordered the bridge closed to the transport of military hardware or ammunition.

Putin also said that the road side of the bridge had been “seriously damaged” but vowed to rebuild it.

The rail section is believed to be stronger than the road side, to bear the greater weight of cargo wagons.

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge is a key route for military and civilian supplies to Crimea, which Moscow seized in defiance of international law in 2014 and uses to support front-line troops. It is a potent reminder of Russia’s illegal annexation and has been a prime target for Ukraine.

A large section of the road deck and an arch collapsed in the culmination of weeks of preparatory strikes over seven stages of the operation, according to Zelenskyy, and the train track was damaged by domestically produced Neptune missiles, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said.

Now Russia will need to reroute fuel and ammunition supplies over land, where “our drones are waiting for the cargo,” the ministry said.

Russian strikes wound 10 and cause damage in half of Ukraine’s regions

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that its air defenses intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions during the night.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia launched anti-ship missiles and 98 drones at Ukraine, with hits recorded at 18 locations. At least 10 people were reported wounded as Russian strikes caused damage in 12 regions, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

Russia’s bigger army hopes to exhaust Ukraine on the front line through sheer weight of numbers in terms of soldiers, armor and weapons. But Kyiv’s defenses are largely holding the Russians back, sapping Russian momentum with the help of drones that quickly choke off troop advances.

Russia has resorted to strategic bombing to wear down Ukraine’s resistance, placing special emphasis on knocking out power ahead of winter, while Kyiv’s domestically developed long-range drones and missiles have struck deep inside Russia, often targeting its oil refineries.

Kyiv fears Trump and Putin may try to decide Ukraine’s fate

In China, Trump called Putin “my friend.” The American president’s relationship with Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has soured.

European leaders have tried to isolate Putin diplomatically and have heavily sanctioned the Russian economy.

Ukrainian officials fear their country’s fate could be determined by agreements between Trump and Putin, while European governments are alarmed by Moscow’s aggression.

The question of U.S. support for Ukraine, severely curtailed under Trump, could be raised by Democrats in Congress after their wins in the midterm elections.

Britain’s Prince Harry offered a veiled criticism of the U.S. government’s policy toward Ukraine, saying in an interview released late Wednesday that he believes there is a “big separation” between the Trump administration’s stance and that of the American people.

Merz, Macron and Burnham to meet with US envoys and Zelenskyy

Kushner and Witkoff have led Trump administration efforts to end nearly five years of war following Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor and recently have mediated new discussions, though the talks have yielded no major breakthrough.

Kushner said Thursday on X that Washington’s priority at Thursday’s meeting in Berlin is to “further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations.”

The meeting will also explore how Ukraine’s European backers can fit into postwar security arrangements. Kyiv wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again, while Moscow wants to keep the NATO military alliance away from its borders.

Putin said in Shenzhen that the Kremlin is not against European participation in talks, but “we need to understand with what Europe will come to these negotiations.” The Kremlin has proposed to European officials through diplomatic channels to come to Moscow “to determine their position,” Putin said, without elaborating.

No date has been set for the next round of talks, he said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was due to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham as well as other leaders to the meeting.

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Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

By HANNA ARHIROVA and BARRY HATTON

Associated Press