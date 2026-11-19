HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Two Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers left Vietnam on Thursday morning, in an apparent display of Moscow’s military reach across Asia even as Russian President Vladimir Putin met world leaders in China.

The two Tu-95 nuclear-capable strategic bombers, along with two support aircraft, were at an airport in the central Vietnamese city of Da Nang on Wednesday.

The meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping gave Putin a chance to portray Russia as one of the preeminent global powers. The bombers flew to Vietnam shortly before the summit. As Putin arrived in China, Russian television cameras focused on an officer accompanying him who carried a briefcase used to authorize the use of nuclear weapons.

After the bombers left Vietnam, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday afternoon that it tracked two Russian Tu-95 military aircraft flying past the island’s eastern coast after approaching from the south.

The bombers also alarmed U.S. allies Japan and South Korea when they flew from Russia to Vietnam earlier in the week.

Japan protested to Moscow on Tuesday after the two Russian aircraft entered Japan’s airspace. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters that the aircraft violated Japanese airspace for about five minutes early Tuesday near Fukuoka, long enough for Japan to scramble fighter jets and send warnings.

“The violation of the Japanese airspace by the Russian aircraft is not only a serious violation of our country’s sovereignty, but also a threat to our safety,” Koizumi said.

South Korea’s military said several Russian military aircraft temporarily entered its air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Monday, though they did not violate South Korean airspace.

“Moscow’s message to Asia is that Russia remains a global great power that can project military force into every region of the world. Putin’s chest thumping is meant to assert Russia’s parity with the US and China” ahead of his meeting with Trump and Xi, said Ian Storey, principal fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute.

The move is also “Hanoi’s none-too-subtle reminder to Beijing that two months after China opened an air base in neighbouring Laos, Vietnam still has close strategic ties with Russia,” Storey said.

The last known use of a Vietnamese airport by Russian military aircraft was in 2014, when Russian refueling planes landed at Cam Ranh to support long-range bombers flying over the South China Sea, according to Vietnam’s state-controlled media.

Vietnam and Russia have had diplomatic relations since 1950. Evidence of the long-running relationship and its influence can be seen in Vietnamese cities like the capital, Hanoi, where Soviet-style apartment blocks are commonplace, although now dwarfed by skyscrapers.

A statue of Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, stands in a park where kids skateboard every evening. Many in the Communist Party’s top leadership in Vietnam studied in Soviet universities.

Since the early 2000s, Russia has accounted for the bulk of Vietnam’s arms imports. This has been declining over the years due to Vietnamese attempts to diversify its supplies.

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

Associated Press