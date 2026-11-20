ROME (AP) — The famed Alexandria Library in Egypt may have been lost, but another of the ancient world’s repositories for texts has been restored in Rome and is reopening to the public this week.

The ruins of the Ulpia library are l ocated in Emperor Trajan’s Forum, just next to the iconic column that celebrates his victorious campaigns against the Dacians and the Roman conquest of what is modern-day Romania. It remained inaccessible for almost a century.

“After the Alexandria Library of Egypt, after the Library of Pergamon in Asia Minor, this one in the Trajan’s Forum was certainly one of the most important, given both the number of ‘volumina,’ as books were called in ancient times, and the quantity of documents,” Claudio Parisi Presicce, an archaeologist and Rome’s superintendent for cultural heritage, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The place was in a state of ruin when discovered in 1932 during clearing works by Benito Mussolini’s government for the road that became the famous Via dei Fori Imperiali. Later, it was covered in concrete and used as a storage room for some of the countless pieces from Trajan’s Forum, the last and greatest of the imperial fora, built in 112 AD.

But the niches in its walls were evidently spots to set cabinets for scrolls, signaling that this was one of the two, two-story buildings comprising the Ulpia library referenced in ancient texts, Presicce said.

Archaeologists from Rome’s superintendency for cultural heritage identify it as the Ulpia library’s western building, which ancient texts indicate stored Greek-language scrolls.

The new permanent exhibition offers visitors an idea of the space as it used to be, featuring the remains of some of the library’s rich marble decorations — white for the walls, and different colors for its floor and columns. Immersive videomapping is also projected on its walls, showing the history of the library and its discovery. Instead of scroll-filled cabinets, spread throughout the space today are broken Corinthian columns and pieces of sculptures.

The library was a fundamental part of the Forum, and a place that for centuries attracted citizens from all over Rome with its vast collection of edicts and documents.

“The libraries were used by both common citizens, those who could afford a certain cultural level and a better education than those from the lower classes, but also by magistrates who needed access to older documents, or needed to check the norms that regulated the life of the community,” he said.

Restoration started in 2025, and lasted about a year. The 1.75-million-euro cost ($1.92 million) came from the European Union’s pandemic recovery funds — just one of many restoration projects Rome is carrying out across the city with EU money.

It will initially be opened to visitors only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visits are scheduled every 40 minutes, 20 people at a time.

The library’s eastern building remains buried beneath an 18th-century church, on the other side of Trajan’s Forum, and stored Latin-language scrolls. There are no plans for its excavation.

___

AP videojournalist Giulia Arbarello contributed to this report.

By ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press