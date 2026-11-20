WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Henry Nicholls went to the crease to face the fourth ball of the New Zealand innings and stayed until the end, making an unbeaten 175 and guiding his team to 368 Friday on the second day of the first cricket test against India.

At 70-5 in the 29th over, Nicholls was joined by Glenn Phillips and they stuck together until the 94th over in a partnership worth 216 for New Zealand’s sixth wicket. Phillips made 118 as the pair batted New Zealand from a perilous position on the first day to a comfortable one on the second.

As a measure of the significance of the partnership, the next-best score by a New Zealand batter was Rachin Ravindra’s 15.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 from 89 balls in a 130-run partnership with K.L. Rahul for India’s first wicket. Rahul reached his 22nd test half century from 99 balls and was 52 not out at stumps when India was well-placed at 159-1.

Jaiswal hit 16 boundaries and was batting fluently when he played at a wider delivery from Matt Henry with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell standing up the stumps. The umpire rejected New Zealand’s appeal for caught behind but Henry insisted “there was a huge noise.” New Zealand reviewed and replays showed a clear edge.

Rahul, who was patient and decisive in his choice of shots, was joined before stumps by Devdutt Padikkal, who was 16 not out at the close.

Slower and lower

“It looks like the pitch is getting slower and lower which we’re accustomed to now with how things went over in England earlier this year,” Phillips said, adding that having the wicketkeeper standing up to the stumps was all about “trying to keep guys crease-bound.”

Nicholls steered New Zealand through the difficult first session on Thursday after India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and sent the home team in on a green-top at the Basin Reserve and when Jasprit Bumrah was at his most threatening.

Bumrah bowled New Zealand captain Tom Latham with the third ball of the match and Nicholls watched as t he 32-year-old also dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Blundell and sent New Zealand to 50-7 just after lunch.

Nicholls and Phillips defied the India bowlers for the rest of the first day and led New Zealand to 243-5 at stumps when Nicholls was 102 and Phillips 94.

Nicholls’ 12th test century and fifth at the Basin Reserve came from 188 balls.

Phillip’s century

Phillips went on to his second test century early Friday. He has scored centuries in consecutive tests after making exactly 100 in New Zealand’s 253-run win over England at The Oval in June. He has hundreds for New Zealand in all three formats.

“Henry is obviously a fantastic guy to bat with,” Phillips said. “He’s really well organized and I think that makes you feel solid in your own game as well at the other end.”

Phillips looked solid through the first hour of the second day. He was out defending back to a ball from Akash Deep, released wider on the crease, which swung back to hit the top of off stump.

Nicholls continued with modest support from the New Zealand tail before the innings ended after 121 overs.

Nicholls’ position in the New Zealand team hasn’t always been secure but he won back his place after the retirement of Kane Williamson during the first test again England this year and made 121, batting in Williamson’s place at No. 3 in the second test. His innings in the current test occupied almost 10 hours.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve has changed in character since the start of play on day, losing its bright green tinge. The India openers found it conducive to stroke play and after slow starts were confident to hit out when New Zealand’s bowlers missed their lengths.

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By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer