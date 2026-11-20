RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — A new-look Pakistan lineup romped to an eight-win over Sri Lanka in the second cricket test on Friday for its first series win in two years in this format.

Pakistan raced to 90-2 in 13 overs within the first session on Day 4 to clinch the series 1-0 after Sri Lanka was bowled out for 316 in the second innings, setting up a slender lead of 89 runs.

Azan Awais made 32 not out and allrounder Aamer Jamal, promoted to bat at No. 4, smacked five fours and a six in an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls to earn Pakistan only its third win from 11 matches in this World Test Championship cycle.

“It’s quite satisfying the way the team has performed,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “We had a new team and it was heartening to see the way young players grabbed their opportunities.”

Sri Lanka conceded a 227-run lead after falling to Pakistan’s seamers for just 98 runs on Day 1.

Pakistan missed paceman Saqib Khan, who couldn’t bowl after sustaining a hamstring strain late on Day 2. Milan Rathnayake delayed the inevitable with an unbeaten 66 in the second innings as Mohammad Abbas (3-55) wrapped up Sri Lanka’s second innings in his first over on Friday by trapping Asitha Fernando lbw. Sri Lanka had resumed on 309-9.

Abbas shouldered the burden of Saqib’s absence with his accurate seam bowling, picking up six wickets for 69 runs off his 48 overs across two innings.

“I took it upon myself to perform in this series,” Abbas said. “I still have a five-fer to take at home, but hopefully it will come … I was telling the younger bowlers to keep hitting their areas yesterday after Saqib got injured. I told the team not to worry after Saqib got injured and assured them that I will take the burden.”

Opener Tayyab Arif (13) and Mohammad Taha (4), two of the four Pakistan players to debut in this series, were dismissed in a stuttering start to the second innings before Jamal blazed Pakistan to victory with his aggressive stroke play.

Arif was bowled by Lahiru Kumara before Fernando had Taha lbw off a delivery that nipped back in.

“We batted a bit poorly in the first session, including me,” Mendis said of Sri Lanka’s capitulation in the first innings. “We have to improve in some areas when it comes to batting and fielding, but we bowled well.”

Pakistan’s previous series win was against England in 2024 on rank-turners at Multan and Rawalpindi.

The first test this series was drawn at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which hosted both tests after the second match was shifted from Lahore due to smog levels.

With the series loss Sri Lanka completed its all-format tour to Pakistan, losing the T20 series 2-1 and the final of ODI tri-series to Pakistan after knocking out England.

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By RIZWAN ALI

AP Sports Writer