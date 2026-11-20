ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — As this year’s U.N. climate talks wrap up in Turkey, negotiators are still debating over how to address global warming, even as warnings are growing that only slashing fossil fuels can avert its most catastrophic effects.

Friday marks the scheduled end of the two-week summit, known as COP31, in the Turkish resort city of Antalya. The talks have so far failed to advance any big ideas on how to move away from fossil fuels — mainly coal, oil and gas — that contribute to disasters such as Europe’s deadly heat waves and Nepal’s devastating flooding.

These summits often end with a final text, or cover decision, which is then adopted by nearly 200 nations participating in the process. While Friday is the official last day, negotiators often go into overtime to iron out these often voluntary and non-binding agreements.

Past COPs have failed to agree on how to transition away from fossil fuels, which is still a sticking point in Turkey this year.

“It’s about time we tell the truth to our citizens and to ourselves. The COPs need to be reformed,” said Panama’s Minister of Environment Juan Carlos Navarro. The Panama delegation has vowed to block any outcome that does not meet several demands, including a cap on oil production.

“We are crashing against the wall of perverse futility and the most blatant inflexibility from those who should lead the way,” he said.

Fossil fuel debate continues as climate talks close

One of the main deals on the table is an electrification goal that aims to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

While the agreement prefers that this goal is reached through renewable energies, like solar and wind, it doesn’t spell that out. This means power plants running on coal and other fossil fuels could be used to supply power grids, at least initially.

“The removal of explicit language on transitioning away from fossil fuels in the cover decision is concerning,” said Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa. “At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining the progress.”

Vulnerable nations say climate finance is lacking

Leaders from countries ravaged by climate change — mostly poorer, vulnerable nations that don’t emit a lot of greenhouse gases — are also at COP31 and have said that a United Nations fund set up to help them recover from climate disasters and adapt to a warmer world is not nearly large enough.

“After 12 months, in which we’ve seen terrible climate impacts from Nepal to Mozambique, countries cannot move forward even an inch,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa. “Front-line communities will look on with despair.”

Many of the world’s most polluting nations did not participate directly at COP31, including the United States, the world’s largest economy and a major emitter. The U.S. is absent for the second year in a row.

It’s richer nations, like the U.S., that vulnerable countries want funding from. That’s hard to ask for without the American government officially in the room.

“COP31 has been muzzled on the most important threat causing the climate crisis,” Adow said.

Efforts to slow global warming have essentially stalled for the past five years, according to a recent report by the nonprofit Climate Action Tracker.

In the lead-up to COP31, the U.N. announced the world is dangerously close to missing its goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures.

“Disappointment is rife,” said Iskander Erzini Vernoit, an adviser to African negotiators in Turkey. Next year’s climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.

“Hope is not lost, but absent a course correction, we are headed toward a low-ambition set of outcomes at COP31,” he said.

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Delgado reported from Bangkok, Arasu from Bengaluru, India, and Milko from Islamabad, Pakistan. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed to this report from Fenton, Michigan. ___

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By SUZAN FRASER, ANTON L. DELGADO, SIBI ARASU and VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press