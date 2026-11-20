WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian missile’s crash in Poland on Friday was likely an intentional provocation timed to European military drills elsewhere in the country, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

The incident in Poland came against the backdrop of Russian attacks in Ukraine that killed three people, injured nine and damaged bridges and transport infrastructure.

The potential crash site is near the village of Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Poland-Ukraine border. Nearby schools suspended classes for the day, according to Polish news agency PAP.

Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by PAP showed a large, loud explosion in a bright flash that appeared to take place in a wooded area.

Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway.

The location is also about 75 kilometers (47 miles) from where thousands of European troops were taking part on Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.