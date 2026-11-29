CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand built a commanding 243-run lead over India by stumps Sunday on the third day of the second cricket test but the day was distinguished by India’s dogged efforts to reduce the home team’s advantage.

Dhruv Jurel ground his way to 88 from 170 balls to reduce India’s first innings deficit to 110 runs, Jasprit Bumrah took two early wickets in New Zealand’s second innings and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a magnificent catch to dismiss Devon Conway just after he had reached a half century as India fought to keep New Zealand’s advantage in check.

At stumps New Zealand was 133-3. Rachin Ravindra was 46 not out and Daryl Mitchell was 5 in a partnership worth 40 runs by the close.

India began the day at 116-6 in reply to New Zealand’s first innings of 356, still trailing by 240 runs. Jurel played a key role for India in marshaling the tail as it added 130 runs for its last six wickets before its first innings ended at 246.

He put on 46 runs for the eight wicket with Akash Deep who made 29 and 64 for the ninth wicket with Gurnoor Brar (10) to make the New Zealand bowlers resort to the second new ball to secure India’s last few wickets.

Deep was hit twice on the helmet in the same over by Kyle Jamieson, suffered a concussion and was replaced in the India attack by Prasidh Krishan when New Zealand batted again.

Bumrah strikes

Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham (8) for the third time in the series and removed first test century-maker Henry Nicholls (22) to give India early inroads into New Zealand’s second innings.

Jaiswal then took a brilliant, one-handed, diving catch at backward point to dismiss Conway eight balls after he reached his 22nd half century and threatened to greatly enlarge New Zealand’s overall lead.

Ravindra has been struggling for form since he returned to the New Zealand team after suffering a dislocated shoulder in September. He ground his way to 46 from 84 balls but showed he was coming back to form when he hit the penultimate ball of the day for four.

New Zealand was guilty with both bat and ball of not imposing its will on the match. It took the wicket of Anshul Kamboj (0) in the second over of the day but its bowlers then didn’t always work in unison to keep pressure on the India tail on a pitch at Hagley Oval which was still providing sharp bounce.

It allowed Akash to stay around for 40 deliveries and Gurnoor Brar for the same number while Jurel farmed the strike. His 88 followed his 78 in India’s mammoth first innings of 720-9 declared in the first test. It was reminiscent of Tom Blundell’s 89 in New Zealand’s first innings which allowed it to add 109 runs for its last five wickets.

New Zealand might also have been more assertive with the bat; it scored at fewer than three runs per over through the afternoon. While it has two full days remaining to set a target and bowl India out, better progress by stumps Sunday would have given it more leverage.

The match is still set up for an intriguing finish.

New Zealand will hope it is able to push on to a win which would improve its standing in the World Test Championship. It currently sits in third play behind South Africa and Australia and ahead of India in fourth.

New Zealand moves on immediately after this series to a four-test series in Australia.

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