LONDON (AP) — France blew a 17-point lead and still beat South Africa with a try by Théo Attissogbe after the fulltime siren to become the inaugural winner of rugby’s Nations Championship on Sunday.

France won a heart-pounding final 40-34 at Twickenham after Manie Libbok appeared to have won it for South Africa with a penalty kick in the 78th minute.

“It was completely insane,” France captain Antoine Dupont said.

The lead changed three times from the 72nd on.

Dupont had just come out of the sin-bin, Charles Ollivon scored from a pick-and-go to tie the score and the conversion by Thomas Ramos — perfect off the tee — nosed France in front 33-31.

France went down to 14 again when prop Jefferson Poirot was yellow-carded. France lock Florian Verhaege appeared to save the day when he stole another South Africa throw-in.

But Eben Etzebeth then charged down Maxime Lucu, regathered and earned a penalty 20 meters out. With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in the sin-bin, Libbok lined up the kick.

Libbok was criticized two weeks ago for botching a late conversion attempt that could have drawn the epic pool game between the hemisphere leaders in Paris that France won 21-19. But he calmly let the clock wind down and nailed the penalty to lift South Africa 34-33 ahead with about 90 seconds left.

France restarted and earned a scrum around halfway. South Africa’s defense appeared to blunt the attack but Kalvin Gourgues broke through. Dupont was stopped at the tryline but France was quicker off the ruck and Ramos sent Attissogbe flying over the tryline for the winning points and into the arms of his jubilant teammates.

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